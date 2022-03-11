Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

