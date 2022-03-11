Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$260.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$193.60.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE:FNV opened at C$204.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.18 billion and a PE ratio of 44.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$175.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$145.38 and a 12-month high of C$216.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at C$145,260,250.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.