Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.32. 91,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,057. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $168.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
