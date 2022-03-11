FourThought Financial LLC Sells 179 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

MTCH opened at $94.91 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average is $135.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

