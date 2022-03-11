FourThought Financial LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,428,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 156.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,412,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 862,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 253.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 966,384 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

