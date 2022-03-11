FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 94.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,127 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,790,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 283,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

MBUU opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.