FourThought Financial LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,156,000 after purchasing an additional 494,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,384 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 846,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,261,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

