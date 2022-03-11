FourThought Financial LLC Grows Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.14 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.04). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

