FourThought Financial LLC Buys 1,367 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vale by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 104,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 270,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vale by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 65,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the period.

Vale stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

