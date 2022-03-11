FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.80.

SWK opened at $149.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average of $180.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.59 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

