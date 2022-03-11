Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Shares Down 2.5%

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 7.00 and last traded at 7.36. 75,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 45,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 6.51 and a 200 day moving average of 6.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

