Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Shares Down 2.5%

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 7.00 and last traded at 7.36. 75,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 45,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.55.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of 6.51 and a 200 day moving average of 6.85.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortitude Gold (FTCO)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.