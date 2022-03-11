Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FSFL stock opened at GBX 108.88 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 152.21, a current ratio of 152.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Foresight Solar Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 93.50 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.27. The company has a market capitalization of £664.10 million and a PE ratio of 12.32.

In other Foresight Solar Fund news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,337.70 ($1,752.75).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

