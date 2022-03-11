Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.03% of Fluidigm worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluidigm by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 172,742 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluidigm by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fluidigm by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fluidigm by 2,146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 233,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

FLDM opened at $3.63 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $277.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 45.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

