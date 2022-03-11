First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 562.9% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDEU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 24,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.