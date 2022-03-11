First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 85 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in FedEx were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.23. 42,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.20. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

