First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 266 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Sysco were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 15.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Sysco by 36.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

