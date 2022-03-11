First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 135 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 245,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

