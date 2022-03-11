First National Bank of South Miami Has $141,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in International Paper were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. 59,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.