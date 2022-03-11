First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.34. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $157.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

