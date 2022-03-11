First National Bank of South Miami Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. 538,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,484,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

