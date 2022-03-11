First National Bank of South Miami Acquires New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Deere & Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE stock traded up $9.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.84. 26,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,969. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.88 and its 200 day moving average is $359.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

