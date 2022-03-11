First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0049.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NYSE:AG opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 0.89.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 421,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 328,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 292,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

