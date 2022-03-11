First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.63.

FHN opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

