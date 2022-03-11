First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 225.6% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in First High-School Education Group by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First High-School Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First High-School Education Group by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,052. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. First High-School Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

