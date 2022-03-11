First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock opened at $273.36 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.23 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.