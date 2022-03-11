First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 10,337 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,050.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOI shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

