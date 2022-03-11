First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Acquires 2,000 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, February 24th, Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after purchasing an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

