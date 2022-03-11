First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Update

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 62,566.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FCGD opened at $0.00 on Friday. First Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and advancement of natural resource, energy, and real estate projects. Its project portfolio includes Boulder Hill Gold and South Idaho Silver. The company was founded on September 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

