First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,896,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 770,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 147,562 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

