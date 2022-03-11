Fireball Tops 24-Hour Volume of $68.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Fireball has a market cap of $101,703.05 and approximately $68.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Fireball coin can now be bought for about $5.17 or 0.00013340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,678 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

