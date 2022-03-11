FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.25

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 18482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

FINV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $890.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

