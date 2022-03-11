Financial Contrast: LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Femasys alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Femasys and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00 LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75

Femasys presently has a consensus target price of $16.73, suggesting a potential upside of 766.58%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus target price of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.17%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Femasys and LeMaitre Vascular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.30 $26.91 million $1.26 35.21

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys N/A N/A N/A LeMaitre Vascular 17.42% 12.42% 10.00%

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Femasys on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Femasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.