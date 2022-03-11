FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $15.85. FIGS shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 28,387 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in FIGS by 1,267.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FIGS by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after purchasing an additional 934,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

