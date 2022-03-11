FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. FIGS has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.