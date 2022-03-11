FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Announces Earnings Results

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. FIGS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FIGS stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $56,847,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $2,224,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

