FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. FIGS’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. FIGS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $17.16 on Friday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.

Get FIGS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 391.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.