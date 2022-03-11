Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.05

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $12.16. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 883 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
