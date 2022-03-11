Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.05

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $12.16. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 883 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,014 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 51,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

