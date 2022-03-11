Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $138.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.92.

