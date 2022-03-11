Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Up 254.5% in February

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, an increase of 254.5% from the February 13th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GRFFF remained flat at $$1.01 during trading hours on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

