Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.62) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,000 ($26.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FEVR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.90) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($43.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.38) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,538.75 ($33.26).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 1,497.50 ($19.62) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,483 ($19.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,871 ($37.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,203.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,376.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.