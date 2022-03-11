Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.71. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,081. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $4,714,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Signal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

