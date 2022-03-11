Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,731 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,365,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,973,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,688,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
TTE opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.73%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($55.43) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
