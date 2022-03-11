Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 224,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 135.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $324.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

