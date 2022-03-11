Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 312.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GRMN opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.87. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

