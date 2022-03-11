Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 312.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE GRMN opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.87. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.
GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
