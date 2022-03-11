Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $117.52 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

