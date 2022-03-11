Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 1,106 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 446.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $184.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

