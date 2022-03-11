Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.