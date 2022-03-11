Family Legacy Inc. Trims Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $72,516,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,588. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $120.04 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

