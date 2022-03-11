Family Legacy Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,766,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,521,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $332.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

