Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

